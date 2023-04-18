Miri Hospital sounds SOS for type O blood

MIRI (April 18): The blood bank at Miri Hospital is calling on donors, especially those with type O blood, to help replenish its stock.

Its public relations officer Kenneth Numan said they are running low on type O blood for the daily needs of patients.

“Those with blood types A, AB, or B are still welcome to donate to ensure we have sufficient stock at all times,” he said.

He reminded those wishing to donate blood to get adequate sleep the night before donating.

“Take your regular meals and do not forget to bring your MyKad,” he added.