Motorcyclist killed after rear-ending lorry along Jln Kuching-Sri Aman

SERIAN (April 18): A 24-year-old motorcyclist perished after he rear-ended a rigid lorry at KM80 Jalan Kuching-Sri Aman last night.

Serian police said in a statement that the incident occurred around 10.20pm, while the motorcyclist was travelling from Serian to Balai Ringin.

“The lorry on the other hand was travelling from Kuching to Sibu on the left lane when the incident happened. It was driven by a local man aged 25 years old.

“As a result of the accident, the motorcyclist identified as Zaidel Zulkani suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel,” said the statement issued today.

The victim’s body has been transported to Serian Hospital for a post-mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.