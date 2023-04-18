MYAirline launches intra-Sabah Tawau-Kota Kinabalu route

KUALA LUMPUR (April 18): Malaysia’s brand new low-cost carrier MYAirline Sdn Bhd (MYAirline) has launched its intra-Sabah route connecting Tawau and Kota Kinabalu (KK).

Its chief executive officer Rayner Teo said the launch of this route is part of their domestic expansion plan with one KK-Tawau and a Tawau-KK flight on a daily basis.

“This route will provide travelers with more options and greater convenience, while also contributing to the economic growth of Sabah and the state’s tourism.

“We look forward to serving our passengers with the highest level of service and to ensure a seamless travel experience with our penchant for having high reliability as evidenced by our on-time performance,” he said in a statement today.

MYAirline said the new air route will cut travel time to an hour compared to almost eight hours by road.

The airline is offering special promotional fares between Kota Kinabalu and Tawau to celebrate the launch of this new air route via its website and app.

For more information, please visit www.myairline.my, or their social media accounts @flymyairline on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube. — Bernama