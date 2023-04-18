KUCHING (April 18): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 25-year-old man to RM200 in default four days in jail for unlawfully possessing RM1,800 in his bank account.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence against Kho Chin Hua from Kampung Iran in Niah on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 37(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958.

The Section provides for a jail term up to three months and a fine up to RM500, upon conviction.

Kho committed the offence at a premises in Chong Lin Park, Jalan Tabuan, here around 4.42pm on Dec 7, 2021.

Based on the facts of the case, a complainant lodged a police report after checking his online banking account and found that RM1,800 had been transferred into Kho’s bank account.

Police investigations revealed the complainant was deceived by a caller who impersonated as a Ministry of Health officer and a police officer from Ipoh.

Kho also admitted to have rented out his automated teller machine (ATM) card to an unknown man for a price of RM200 and he also failed to identify who the man was.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Kho was unrepresented by a counsel.