No decision yet on extra public holiday for Aidilfitri, says Sarawak Premier

KUCHING (April 18): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has not decided whether Sarawak will declare any extra public holiday in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“Later, later. Don’t know yet,” was his short response when met by reporters after attending a breaking of fast ceremony with the Sarawak Orphans Welfare Association (Peryatim) here tonight.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced an extra public holiday in accordance with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which could fall on either April 21 or April 22.

He said the government has agreed to give one extra day of public holiday to help Malaysians make their preparations for Aidilfitri and to return to their hometowns.

“If Aidilfitri were to fall on April 21, then next Monday would be an additional public holiday. If it falls on April 22, which is a Saturday, then this Friday will be an extra public holiday instead,” he said.

Sabah has also followed suit by declaring April 21 as an additional public holiday for the state. Its Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said this is in accordance with the Sabah Public Holiday Ordinance.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari and his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang broke fast with 94 children from Peryatim.

The Premier also presented the children with some contributions in the form of ‘duit raya’ and school supplies.

The event was part of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation’s (SEDC) corporate social responsibility programme held for the underprivileged including children sheltered in welfare complexes and orphanages.

Prior to the breaking of fast, Abang Johari witnessed the handing over of tithe from SEDC to TBS worth RM150,000.

SEDC was represented by its general manager Datu Abdul Hadi Abdul Kadir while receiving on behalf of TBS was its general manager Datu Abang Mohd Shibli Abang Mohd Nailie.

The Premier also witnessed the exchange of memorandum of understanding between SEDC and Tabung Baitumal Sarawak (TBS) for the proposed establishment of an Entrepreneur Centre at the Entrepreneurship Hub in Sibu.

According to a statement by SEDC, the Entrepreneurship Hub located at Jalan Awang Ramli Amit a two-acre land owned by TBS.

It said TBS will allocate the land for the purpose of the proposed construction of the Entrepreneur Centre whereas SEDC through its Entrepreneurship and Community Development Division (ECD) will act as the agency responsible for developing local entrepreneurs through the entrepreneurial programmes provided.

Among those present were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Deputy Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting, and SEDC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Husain.