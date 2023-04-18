One Stop Centre 3.0 Plus improved, approval period reduced to 21 days, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (April 18): The One Stop Centre (OSC) 3.0 Plus procedures will be further improved, starting with reducing the approval period from 42 days to 21 days and the number of agencies to be referred to for approval from 19 to five, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar said these were among the improvements agreed to by the stakeholders, including federal and state governments, at the 41st Meeting of the National Physical Planning Council yesterday.

OSC 3.0 Plus is an electronic system used for submitting applications and processing applications for development control.

“Efforts to expedite the development approval period are indirectly believed to be able to improve the investment environment in addition to increasing the country’s competitiveness,” he said in a posting on Facebook today.

Anwar said the meeting also discussed proposals to strengthen the agricultural sector, especially the need to determine the area of land use for agricultural purposes and national food resources.

“In this regard, emphasis should be placed on increasing agricultural productivity,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the council was also of the opinion that the regulatory aspects of the management and development of livestock farms need to be further strengthened through the adoption of the Poultry Farm Planning Guidelines.

On flash flood woes that continue afflicting the people, Anwar said the council also agreed that Environmentally-Friendly Drainage Master Plan (PISMA) should be applied as one of the solutions.

He said the council would continue ensuring that urban development planning moves towards Madani Township to improve the quality of life of the people and create a livable environment.

“The government remains committed to continuing cooperation and coordination of development between the federal and state governments in a bid to achieve the agenda of developing a Madani nation, Insya-Allah,” he added. – Bernama