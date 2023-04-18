Rescuers persuade distress woman attempting to leap off Darul Hana Bridge

KUCHING (April 18): Firefighters here succeeded in persuading a distressed woman off the edge of the Darul Hana Bridge yesterday afternoon.

The 23-year-old was spotted by the public standing on a chair near the edge of the bridge and appearing ready to jump, prompting an emergency call to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

“Upon receiving a call at 3.18pm, a team from the Padungan fire station was rushed to the scene.

“They spoke to the woman and managed to persuade her not to jump, before bringing her to a safe area at the bridge around 3.40pm,” said Bomba in a statement, adding the woman did not sustain any injuries.

Those experiencing emotional problems are encouraged to contact trained volunteers at Befrienders by calling 03-76272929 (24 hours).

The public can also contact Befrienders Kuching on 082-242800 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm daily, or email sam@befrienderskch.org.my.