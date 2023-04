KOTA KINABALU (April 18): The Sabah government has declared April 21 as an additional public holiday for the state this year.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said this is in accordance with the Sabah Public Holiday Ordinance.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had announced that the federal government has declared either Friday (April 21) or Monday (April 24) as a public holiday, depending on when 1 Syawal falls.