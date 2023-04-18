School upgrading must meet safety, hygiene standards, says Miri mayor

MIRI (April 18): School upgrading works must meet safety and hygiene standards, said Miri mayor Adam Yii.

The Pujut assemblyman said that students and teachers should have a safe, clean and comfortable learning environment as this would impact their future.

“We will continue to monitor the progress of any school upgrading project to ensure that all facilities built meet safety and hygiene standards,” he said in a statement after visiting SK Miri, Jalan Kipas here recently.

Joining him were Public Works Department (JKR) Miri officials and contractors and welcoming them was the school’s headmistress Masnah Sulong.

During the visit, Yii found several areas requiring repairs and improvements, including damaged toilets.

He also pointed out that some electrical wiring had long been worn out and damaged due to rodents, and also suggested providing additional roofing for some areas in the school building.