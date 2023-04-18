Sibu folk encouraged to create feats worthy of Malaysian Book of Records

SIBU (April 18): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting today encouraged folks here to create record-breaking feats to get their names into the Malaysian Book of Records (MBR).

He said this would help propel Sibu onto the world map, and such achievements will draw more tourists here.

“You see, the country that I know of which is very ‘obsessed’ with this sort of feat is India. I think Malaysia with its own book of records, I would like to encourage more Sibu folk to get interested in this. This is one of the ways of putting Sibu on the world map.

“So, I congratulate Sri Minyak Group for putting your name in the Malaysian Book of Records because not everyone has it. That is why I encourage Sibu folk to go and check a record – if you can break it, why not do it?”

Ting was speaking to reporters after witnessing the MBR certificate presentation ceremony for the biggest 3D artwork at the Shell Station at Mile 9, Jalan Oya here tonight.

The 3D artwork is a painting which measures 4.33 metres in height and 7.07 metres in width, and is the work of Sibu-born mural artist Aries Kong, fondly known as ‘Jagung’.

Adding on, Ting said that once the Pan Borneo Highway is fully-complete, this petrol station will become more popular as more visitors will drop by.

“This is why the mural is important – it is because of the Malaysian Book of Records,” he said.

He also challenged the Sri Minyak Group to consider setting up the first McDonald’s drive-through here at the petrol station, and said it is his hope that they will continue making a change for Sibu.

The mural was first unveiled on May 12, 2022, by Tiang and was witnessed by Sibu Rural District chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai and Sri Minyak Group executive chairman Dato William Tiu.

Ting was representing Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang. MBR senior record consultant Edwin Yeoh presented the certificate to Sri Minyak Group’s general manager Amelia Tiu.

Among those present tonight were William and his wife Datin Siew Kim Geok, Syarikat Sri Minyak Tenaga Sdn Bhd managing director Johnson Tiu and human resources manager Pricilla Tiu as well as councillor Joshua Ting.