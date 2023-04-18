SUPP Youth calls on federal Cabinet to approve S’wak’s boutique airline

MIRI (April 18): The federal Cabinet has been asked to approve Sarawak’s planned boutique airline to bring further progress to the state’s development.

In a statement, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth publicity and information secretary Kelvin Hii said the move would help to control airfares.

The SUPP Pujut Youth chief said this in response to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim saying that he had in principle agreed with Sarawak’s wish to establish its own boutique airline company.

“It is because people in Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia have always relied on air routes to connect as no other transportation options are available. With our own airline company, we able to safeguard the interests of Sarawakians,” Hii said.

He said Sarawak is rich with tourist attractions and culture, so many businesses would be interested to invest in the state.

“Sarawak has many natural attractions, such as rich, pristine forests and coastal cities, making it an attractive destination for tourism. In addition, Sarawak has many natural resources and land that can be developed, allowing many large corporations to set up factories and invest.

“However, unfortunately, air travel is currently the only way to connect Sarawak to the rest of Asia. Therefore, improving the number and quality of flights is an important aspect of Sarawak’s development,” he said.

With its own airline, he opined the price of airfares would be fair for Sarawakians.

Hii cited the high cost of flights from Sibu to Kuala Lumpur, which he said is unfair to Sibu folk.

In addition, he called for more international flights to Sarawak.

He suggested that Kuching, Sibu, and Miri should be connected by air to neighbouring countries such as Indonesia, China, Thailand, and Taiwan to increase the number of tourists coming to Sarawak.

“Currently, there are many opportunities for cooperation between Sarawak and Singapore because of the direct flights between the two places.

“If a boutique airline is successfully established in Sarawak, it is believed that it will be a big step forward for Sarawak’s development,” he added.

During the official opening of Raia Hotel and Convention Center Kuching on Monday, Anwar had said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s request to set up a boutique airline in Sarawak would be discussed during the federal Cabinet meeting tomorrow.