S’wak Premier’s wife launches namesake shoes collection

KUCHING (April 18): The wife of the Premier of Sarawak, Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, today launched a footwear collection under the Juma’ani by Nottingheels brand.

The brand itself is part of a strategic collaboration between Nottingheels and Centexs Commercial.

When asked on the choice to collaborate with the renowned shoe brand, Centexs Commercial general manager Shahren Yusri said it was due to their technology.

“Why Nottingheels? Because of the technology they brought in such as comfort-insole and microfibre, so we chose them as our partner to produce shoes,” he said in a press conference at the Juma’ani Pavillion here today.

Shahren said that following this partnership, Centexs Commercial will be providing training for students on producing the shoes, which will then be sold at Juma’ani Pavillion here and from there, the centre will go to six airports around Malaysia to place the products.

“In terms of designs, the centre in the future will work alongside local designers to place Sarawak-inspired designs such as ‘songket’ and ‘keringkam’ on the shoes while incorporating the materials brought in by Nottingheels.

“Centexs Commercial is not just selling shoes – most importantly, this is done so our locals have jobs as they have a place to undergo training to make the shoes. Hopefully with this collaboration, this will be a starting point for the Juma’ani by Nottingheels brand,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nottingheels founder Amy Chiew said she will work alongside songket designers to incorporate Sarawak-themed designs in the shoes.

“The shoes emphasise comfort for the user, and are 100 per cent handmade locally,” she explained.

Also present were Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.