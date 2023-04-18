Three women in Miri arrested with over RM13,000 worth of drugs

MIRI (April 18): Police arrested three women and seized drugs worth RM13,020 from an entertainment centre here on Monday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said in a statement the suspects, aged between 24 and 52, were detained during a raid around 4pm carried out by personnel from the Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department headquarters in Kuching.

“During the raid, police found and seized a locked metal box.

“A check found that the box contained five white plastic packets containing powder believed to be ecstasy weighing 237.20 grammes; 22 transparent plastic packets each containing one pill, believed to be ecstasy, weighing 14.2 grammes; and four transparent plastic packets each containing a crystalline substance believed to be ketamine weighing 3.0 grammes, with an estimated street value of RM13,020,” he said.

Alexson said the three suspects are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.

Section 39B provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and not less than 15 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Alexson said the three women were brought to the Magistrates’ Court here this morning and remanded for seven days until April 25 in accordance with Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

He added that any information pertaining to drug-related activities can be channelled to the nearest police station.