Woman’s body found strangled in Kota Kinabalu rental room next to wounded husband

KOTA KINABALU (April 18): A woman was found dead in a rental room on the first floor of a shophouse at Jalan Pantai, here this morning.

The woman, in her 20s, was found around 5.30am with strangulation marks on her neck.

Lying next to the woman was her husband, in his 30s’, with slits to his neck, which were allegedly self-inflicted.

The man has been brought to Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 for treatment, while his wife’s body was taken to the same hospital for a post-mortem.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said based on the police’s investigation, it is believed the couple had an argument before the husband allegedly strangled his wife to death.

“There were strangulation marks on the victim’s neck and wounds on her forehead, which are believed to have been caused by the husband during their argument.

“Police believe that after the husband strangled his wife, he then tried to take his own life by slitting his own throat with a sharp object,” Mohd Zaidi said.

He said neighbours had earlier heard the couple arguing before their bodies were discovered.

He added the husband worked in a nearby restaurant while the woman was a housewife.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.