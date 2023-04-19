16 released early from prison want to turn over new leaf

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 19): Siti (not her real name) was only 19 when she first started to experience drugs.

Five years later, she saw herself behind bars at the Kota Kinabalu Women’s Prison in Kepayan, after being nabbed by police for a drug related offence.

Now at the age of 24, Siti was given a second chance to turn her life around when she was the only woman prisoner selected for early release under the Licensed Prisoner Release (OBB) program in conjunction with the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“Both my parents died when I was 14, and by the age of 19, I started mixing with wrong friends who introduced me to syabu (a kind of drug also known as methamphetamine).

“I was arrested by the police early this year when a friend gave me drugs at a coffee shop.

“My friend told me to hold on to it (drugs). While in the coffee shop, police came and my friend just left, leaving me alone with the drugs. I was then arrested for drug possession,” she said.

Relating her experience, Siti said she regretted her choice in life and had learned her lesson.

When asked what she planned to do upon her release, the seventh of 10 siblings said she will visit her parents’ grave on the first day of Raya and to seek forgiveness from her elder siblings, especially her sisters who have tried their best to be her mother after their parents died.

“I want to change with a new purpose in life. I want to seek forgiveness and find a job,” she said.

“When I was younger, I lived without direction. I didn’t know how to pray, I did not fast during the fasting month.

“But while in prison, I was taught how to be a good person, how to pray and how to love yourself again,” she said.

Another prisoner who was selected for the OBB program is hoping this time he will turn his life around and be a better person and make his parents proud.

Rio (not his real name) is no stranger in the Kota Kinabalu Men’s Prison in Kepayan as the 35-year-old has been in and out of prison a few times for drug related offences.

“I was influenced by my friends and this time, I will look for a job far from my hometown because I do not want to meet with any of my old friends. I don’t want to end up in prison anymore. I want to change my life,” he said.

Rio, the fourth of eight siblings, said every time he went to jail, he would always miss his mother as she never gave up on him and loved him unconditionally.

“I just want to prove to my mother how sorry I am,” he said.

Both Siti and Rio were among 16 people selected for the OBB program in line with the nationwide programme held on Wednesday.

Earlier, Sabah Prisons Department deputy director Mohammad Sa’ad Bantalani said the early release and parole programme would help to reduce congestion in the prison cells and also encourage better recovery of inmates in society.

“We hope the released inmates would take the opportunity to appreciate their early release from jail and turn over a new life,” he said.

Sa’ad also urged the community to provide support and give these people a second chance in life.

State Women’s Prison director Kesumawati Ilas said programmes such as this would also allow those who regretted their choices and wanted to change for the better to do so earlier.

She said having them integrate with the outside community actually does a lot of good as compared to trying to change them within the prison walls.

“They are among those selected to undergo several phases of rehabilitation and physical, mental and emotional evaluation,” she said.

Kesumawati said the recidivism rate for prisoners who were released early was only at 0.24 percent while the recidivism rate for inmates who served full term was at 18 percent, the second highest nationwide.

She said the Sabah Prisons Department had at least one session of early conditional release or parole per month.

The Sabah and Labuan Prison Department has released 415 prisoners in the first three months of this year, with 139 in January, 143 in February and 133 in March.