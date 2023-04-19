3 simultaneous ISO certifications another feather in the cap for Sarawak Metro

KUCHING (April 19): Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd recorded another milestone when it attained three International Organisation for Standards (ISO) certifications recently, making it the first organisation in Sarawak to attain three ISO certifications simultaneously.

Sarawak Metro’s certifications included ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, which affirmed the company’s business operates ethically with a responsible and systematic approach towards all its employees, customers and operations while meeting international standards.

The other certifications are ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System and ISO 14001:2018 Occupational Health Safety Management System which emphasised on compliance in health, safety, and environment (HSE) management and supervision.

In a simple ceremony witnessed by Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain at Menara SEDC here, Sarawak Metro’s chief executive officer Mazli Mustaffa was presented with the certificates by Sirim QAS International Sdn Bhd (Sirim QAS) regional director (Testing Services Department) Kasvenda Kassim.

“The pursuit for the certifications is in line with Sarawak Metro’s efforts towards service and management excellence, particularly in its endeavour to develop the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project,” said Sarawak Metro in a statement.

The ISO certificates were awarded by Sirim QAS, after months of assessment, evaluation and audit.

The company said Sirim QAS, an appointed ISO certification body, had conducted two stages of certification audit in July and October last year.

“Both stages of the certification audit were conducted under Phase 4 continual improvement consultancy process.”

The audit process involved four phases; namely process assessment and planning, standardisation, system implementation and continual improvement.

Besides, Sarawak Metro, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SEDC, has engaged Focuser Consultant Sdn Bhd as its Integrated Management System (IMS) consultant to assist in conducting all the programmes and workshops in compliance with the ISO requirements.

The consultancy process commenced in March 2021 before being completed in November last year.

The scope of certification was on the provision of development and project management of the public urban transportation system, which included procurement, design, construction, testing and commissioning and completion of the KUTS Project.

Among those present at the ceremony were SEDC board members Dato Dr Philip Raja and Boniface Edwin Manung, SEDC deputy general manager Rakayah Hamdan and Focuser Consultants principal consultant Dr Lee Chian Teck.