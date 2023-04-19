71-year-old driver escapes unhurt in crash with 4WD at Jakar junction

SARIKEI (April 19): A 71-year-old woman escaped unhurt after the car she was driving collided with a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle at Jakar junction here today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said in a statement that nine firefighters from Sarikei fire station were dispatched to the scene after they received a distress call at 11.27am.

“Upon arrival at the location, the operation commander reported that the accident involved two vehicles.

“The operation commander assessed the situation before the rescuers helped a female driver of one of the cars, who was not trapped, out of the vehicle,” the statement said.

Bomba added the victim did not suffer any obvious physical injuries but was still brought to Sarikei Hospital by Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) team for a check-up.

The team then cleared the debris left by the accident on the road.

The operation ended at 12.45pm.

The firefighters returned to their station after ensuring conditions were safe for other road users.