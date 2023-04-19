Abdullah: Political stability allows S’wak to focus on pushing devt agenda

KUCHING (April 19): The stable political situation in Sarawak enables the state government to focus on pursuing its development agenda whilst taking care of the people’s welfare, said Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Sarawak Public Communications Unit) Datuk Abdullah Saidol.

“I think that in this stable political situation, a lot of work for the people can be done, especially when it comes to the welfare of the people.

“If there is even a small political game, I think we can ignore it,” he said during a breaking-of-fast gathering hosted by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) here Tuesday.

He added that with less politicking, the elected people’s representatives can carry on with the implementation of projects in their areas especially those involving the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP).

On the coming State Legislative Assembly sitting scheduled for May 15-24, Abdullah said he believes many ‘interesting’ topics would be presented.

Some 200 media practitioners attended the gathering. Also in attendance were Ukas director Samuel Simon, Ukas special administrative officer Datu Takun Sunggah, Sarawak Information Department director Jaafar Jantan, and Sarawak Transformation and Innovation Unit director Superi Awang Said.