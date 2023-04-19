Ahmad Maslan: Govt targets RM6.8 bln revenue from S’wak taxpayers this year

KUCHING (April 19): The federal government is targeting to increase the tax revenue collection from Sarawak to reach RM6.8 billion this year, said Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He also hoped that eligible Sarawakian taxpayers will come forward to make voluntary disclosures so that the targeted revenue can be achieved.

“I hope that Sarawakians who are eligible to pay taxes will come forward to make a voluntary disclosure because with this, the tax revenue collection from Sarawak can be increased from RM6.6 billion in 2022 to RM6.8 billion this year,” he told a press conference after visiting the Malaysian Tax Academy here today.

According to him, the government will introduce the Inland Revenue Board’s (IRB) voluntary disclosure programme starting June 1 this year until May 31, 2024.

He said this programme is open to all new and existing taxpayers with no penalties incurred or at a zero per cent rate for those who have not paid or declared their income in the past years.

“Taxpayers are advised to drop by the IRB office when the programme starts before the audit and investigation activities, which are the IRB’s normal procedures, are taken on them,” he said.

He added that the programme is expected to involve around 50,000 taxpayers with an estimated tax collection amounting to RM1 billion.

Apart from that, Ahmad said the Awareness, Education and Services (AES) programme was also introduced as a method to increase national revenue collection.

He said the programme aims to create awareness to taxpayers and educate them on taxes and the services provided by IRB.

At the same time, he said the IRB will also conduct engagement sessions with taxpayers on paying their taxes.

On another matter, Ahmad said the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) payments will continue for Phases 3 and 4 with a total of nine million recipients.

He said so far, the payment for STR Phase 2 has been carried out on April 5 in stages, benefitting 8.7 million recipients with a total of RM1.26 billion.

Earlier during his visit, Ahmad handed over some contributions in the form of food basket as well as cash to 30 asnaf recipients from Petra Jaya constituency.

The contributions, held in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivities, is one of IRB’s corporate social responsibility programmes.

Also present was IRB Sarawak director Vijayen Nagalingham.