Anwar hopes M’sians enhance unity, develop nation in conjunction with Aidilfitri

KUALA LUMPUR (April 19): In conjunction with the approaching Aidilfitri, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expresses the hope that the people strengthen unity to develop and save the beloved country.

Anwar said he believed the unity of the people can raise the dignity of the country and live in a peaceful and prosperous environment together.

“In conjunction with this celebration which is celebrated by all Muslims in our country and around the world, I wish them Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“Let’s strengthen the spirit, the unity of the Malaysians, develop the country, save the country starting within ourselves as after Ramadan Kareem we have cleansed ourselves, our souls and raise the dignity of our family, our community, our country as one,” said Anwar.

He said this in a video lasting two minutes and 36 seconds which was uploaded on his Facebook page today.

On April 10, the Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal in a statement said the date for the sighting of the new moon of Syawal was set for Thursday evening, April 20, corresponding to 29 Ramadan 1444 Hijrah in 29 selected locations throughout the country. – Bernama