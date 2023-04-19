APM team comes to the rescue of stork dangling from power cable

MIRI (April 19): A Civil Defence Force (APM) team saved a stork, which was found dangling on an electricity cable over the roadside at Jalan Promin Senadin here, in an incident early yesterday.

APM Miri, in a statement, said the operations room received the call at 8.33am.

“Two men in their 20s, who are employees of Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) Miri, were passing down the road when they saw the stork dangling on the cable.

“According to them, the bird got entangled in kite’s strings as it flew past the area.

“Following the call, a team of four APM Miri personnel led by Cpl (PA) Zool Ihsan Sahari was deployed to the scene.

“Working together, the rescuers were able to release the stork.

“The bird was later released back to its natural habitat,” said APM Miri, adding that the operation concluded at 9.24am.