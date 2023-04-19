Bintulu Port Authority donates RM500,000 to tahfiz institute

BINTULU (April 19): Bintulu Port Authority (BPA) has presented a donation of RM500,000 to the Bintulu Tahfiz Institute during a special ceremony held at Dinner World Restaurant Bintulu recently.

In a Facebook post, BPA said this donation was one of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities in conjunction with the 42nd anniversary of its establishment.

The donation was for the construction of the Bintulu Tahfiz Institute Complex.

Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Hasbi Habibollah was present to hand over the donation to Bintulu Tahfiz Institute chairman Mohamad Yacop Mohamad Junit and witnessed by BPA general manager Mizool Amir Mat Drus.

Following the ceremony, a breaking of fast event was held, which was also attended by BPA staff as well as teachers and students from the Bintulu Tahfiz Institute.

As a statutory government agency that has been established in Bintulu for almost 42 years, BPA said it is always active and committed in implementing programmes that can benefit the local residents.

It added that various CSR programmes are planned every year to help the needy and educational institutions.