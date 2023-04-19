Bushfires in Miri keep firefighters busy

MIRI (April 19): Firefighters were deployed to put out two bushfires at Jalan Kuala Baram and Kampung Jangalas, Bekenu here yesterday.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said six firefighters from Lutong fire station were despatched to Jalan Kuala Baram near Kampung Masjid after receiving a report on a bushfire at 3.58pm.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the bushfire involved half an acre of land.

“The firefighters then doused the flames using a hose reel and fire beaters, until it was fully extinguished,” he said.

Subsequently, a team of six personnel from Batu Niah fire station was deployed to Kampung Jangalas in Bekenu located 35km from the station after receiving a call at 6.03pm.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the bushfire had razed 0.405ha of land,” said Awangku Mohd Hazmin.

He said the firefighters also used a hose reel and fire beaters to put out the fire.

He added the operation ended at 8pm.