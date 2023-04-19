Court sets May 10 for case management for 14 men involved in riot at entertainment centre in Miri

MIRI (April 19): The Sessions Court today has set May 10 for the case management of 14 men who were charged in connection with a riot at an entertainment centre here earlier this month.

The accused Ryan Gigg Sulai, Tan Tek Chai, Tan Wang Liang, Cyprian Ngo Bit, Sia Jiunn Haur, Ranovich Matthew, Lionel Kubu Matthew, Peter Jerfry, Kong Yong Chieng, Journal Pierven John, Henson Aland Matu, Benjamin Liew Nam Yon, Desmond Luta Ngadan and Gary Leneiker Sulai pleaded not guilty to the charge framed under Section 148 of the Penal Code, which provides a maximum jail sentence of five years, a fine or both, upon conviction.

All of the accused were released on RM1,000 bail with one local surety pending the date.

The date was fixed after Judge Zaini Fishir @ Fisal allowed the application by prosecuting officer ASP Mary Ong for a new date for case management as all the accused have pleaded not guilty.

Based on the case charge, all of the accused took part in a riot at an entertainment centre at Vista Perdana, Desa Bahagia here around 12.15am on April 14.

They were said to be armed with chairs as weapons.