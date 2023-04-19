Sarawak CP: RM640,000 worth of firecrackers, fireworks seized so far this year

KUCHING (April 19): Police have seized various types of firecrackers and fireworks worth an estimated RM640,000 so far this year, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

He said the seizures were the result of operations carried out throughout the state, involving four cases in Kuching and one each in Padawan, Sibu and Bintulu.

“The cases involved the sale of firecrackers and fireworks without licence. There have been no complaints or reports involving the letting off of firecrackers or fireworks,” he told a press conference at the state police headquarters here yesterday.

Mohd Azman said as of yesterday, said a total of 379 licence applications have been received for the sale of firecrackers and fireworks, with police approving 360 of them.

The other 19 applications were rejected following background checks on the applicants, he added.

Meanwhile, he informed that police on Monday seized 8,739 boxes of various types of firecrackers and fireworks during an operation in Jalan Rubber and Satok.

He said the raided premises failed to produce a valid permit or licence to store and sell the firecrackers and fireworks.

“Three arrests were made, involving two men and a woman aged 37, 47 and 61,” he added.

The case is still being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957.