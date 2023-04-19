Deputy Premier dishes out bubur lambuk, Raya greeting cards to Batu Kawa folk

KUCHING (April 19): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian yesterday led the handing over of 300 packs of bubur lambuk to the community of Batu Kawa.

He gave away the porridge to passing motorists in front of Batu Kawa Riverside Park.

Dr Sim, who is Batu Kawa assemblyman, said the bubur lambuk – a favourite local delicacy during Ramadan – were prepared by the Ketua Masyarakat and Ketua Kaum (KMKK), or community and village chiefs, of Malay villages in the constituency.

He also said the ingredients to make this porridge were sponsored by Adabi Consumer Industries Sdn Bhd, which also contributed packets of curry powder to the recipients.

Dr Sim also presented Hari Raya Aifilfitri greeting cards, signed by him, to those celebranting Hari Raya, which is expected to be celebrated either Friday or Saturday.