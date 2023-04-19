Dr Annuar: Foundation being set up to help poor Nangka folks own homes

SIBU (April 19): Nangka assemblyman Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee is in the process of setting up ‘Yayasan Perumahan Rakyat’ to help underprivileged groups in Nangka state constituency to own a house.

He said the foundation is currently at the stage of obtaining approval from the government.

“The idea to set up the foundation is from the Malaysian Relief Agency (MRA) whose co-founder Datuk Dr Daud Sulaiman is my ex-classmate. MRA builds houses for the poor and one of the houses they built is in Miri.

“So I sat down with my friends and we agreed to set up the foundation.

“The objective of the foundation is to help the people, especially poor families and single mothers, to own a house.

“The foundation is based on collaboration with the private sector and society contributions to help the underprivileged to build a good and comfortable home for their families,” he told reporters after presenting mock keys to two recipients of houses built by Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) under their Jiwa Murni programme at Seduan Jaya here yesterday.

Dr Annuar, who is also Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I, said houses to be built by the foundation will depend on contributions from the private sector and the society either in the form of cash or in kind.

He said they planned to collaborate with Bomba and the Malaysian Armed Forces as the implementing agency to build as many houses using the fund from the foundation.

“We will sign a memorandum of understanding with them once the foundation is officially formed.

“Whenever we have enough money to build one house, we will proceed with the construction as long as we have enough funds coming in.

“We will be strict on the application criteria for the benefit of those eligible. This is a foundation and not a government agency,” he said.

He added the foundation will focus on building houses in Nangka state constituency.

“Let it be a model and an example to other places.

“The foundation is to complement the effort of the government in providing houses to the poor under Hardcore Poor Housing Programme (PPRT),” he said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Bomba director Datu Khirudin Drahman said Bomba is ready to be the implementing agency of the foundation.

“Anything that benefits the community, we are ready to participate.

“Bomba is acronym for ‘Bila Orang Memerlu, Bantuan Ada’ and this is proof that we are here whenever we are needed,” he said.

Earlier, Mastura Jahan, 54, and a septuagenarian Imah Man received the keys to the new houses from Dr Annuar.

Their old houses were often inundated by flash floods every time there was heavy rain.

The houses were built by nine firemen from five fire stations under Bomba Sibu Zone 4 at a cost of RM85,000 each.

The cost of the houses was fully funded by Nangka state constituency service centre.