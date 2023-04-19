Executive College, Sigma One to offer eSport broadcasting, production programme

KUCHING (April 19): Executive College has formed a partnership with Sigma One media production company to offer a first-ever eSport broadcasting and production programme in Sarawak, to train potential event organisers in the field.

Students who have completed the programme at Executive College located at Crown Square here will be issued a professional certificate of eSports event production to better equip them in charting a career in the competitive gaming industry.

The college’s chief executive officer Owen Voon said eSport has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry and it is showing no signs of slowing down.

“This programme is a groundbreaking opportunity for those interested in pursuing a career in eSports broadcasting and production,” he said at the programme’s launching held at the college campus here yesterday.

He said demand for high-quality eSports broadcasts and productions was at all-time high and industry partners will work with the college to share their experiences and insights to the students in hosting gaming tournaments.

“You will learn about the latest technologies in eSports broadcasting, the equipment required for production and the intricacies of directing a live eSports event,” said Voon, adding the college also wanted to produce the next generation of eSports broadcasters and producers.

Ranging from a few weeks to three months to best suit a student’s requirement, the course outline includes learning the basics of eSports live streaming and production, organisation of tournaments and a final exam that covers both theoretical and practical aspects of hosting eSport tournaments.

Sigma One is a Malaysian company that provides video production, live event coverages and event highlights in the fields of media and eSports.