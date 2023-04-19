Fatimah: Hope for prisoners, substance abusers through support group

KUCHING (April 19): There is hope for people caught up in social issues such as prisoners with the setting up of Low Income Family Empowerment (LIFE) support group to help them get on their feet again once released from prison or the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) in Sarawak, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said LIFE also covers individuals who are recovering from substance abuse in drug rehabilitation institutions in Sarawak.

However, they need referrals from strategic partners such as the Social Development Council (MPS), Women and Family Department of Sarawak (JWKS), Department of Social Welfare Sarawak (JKMS), the Early Childhood Development Council (BPAKK), provided they are poor and have never received help from any agency.

“LIFE is an integrated and inclusive programme to deal with the issue of poverty to improve the well-being of low-income families and those stuck in social issues through capital assistance for income generating activities and assistance in the form of various recovery capital (multi-dimensional recovery capital) on a one-off basis that is not provided by other agencies,” she said when speaking at the ‘Sesi Ziarah Sumbangsih Raya 2023’ at Puncak Borneo Prison Complex here today.

She informed that the implementation of LIFE will be done through a ‘Modal Kepulihan Kemiskinan (MKK)’ approach that involves various dimensions to be addressed in an integrated and holistic manner such as capital assistance to carry out activities to increase family income; health related social assistance and support for family members; assistance and social support for education and training for family members; assistance and social support related to the solution/recovery of related social issues or problems; mind-set, skills and career change training and place of transit.

“I hope that the cooperation between the Prisons Department and the state government through our ministry will continue for our common wellbeing especially in nurturing the community of ex-prisoners for a second chance to build a better life,” she said.