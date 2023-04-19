Fire totally destroys car which landed on its side near Jalan Bawang Assan junction

SIBU (April 19): A car, which landed on its side near Jalan Bawang Assan junction along Jalan Sibu-Tanjung Manis here, was totally destroyed yesterday.

It is unknown how the car had landed on its side.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, they were notified about the incident at 2.32pm and deployed eight personnel from Sungai Merah fire station to the scene.

“When the firefighters arrived at the scene, the operation commander reported that the fire involved a car that was totally destroyed.

“The firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and clean the oil spill on the road,” it said.

Bomba said the car driver was taken by members of the public to a nearby clinic prior to the arrival of the firefighters.

The operation ended at 3.02pm.