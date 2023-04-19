Firemen rescue dog stuck on ledge of building in Senadin

MIRI (April 19): Firefighters rescued a stray dog that got stuck on the ledge of a building still under construction at Lorong Perkasa 7 in Senadin last night.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said they received a call for help from a man at 11.30pm and a team of five personnel from Lutong fire station was sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that they found the dog stuck on the ledge at the third floor of a building which is still under construction.

“Using a piece of wooden board, the firefighters made way for the dog to make its way to the ground,” he added.

After ensuring that the dog had safely made its way to the ground, the firefighters ended the operation at 12.12am today.