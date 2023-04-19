Govt called to curb excessive profiteering by airlines

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 19): Air travel to Sabah and Sarawak during festive holidays should be accessible to all, not just the rich, more so when Sabah and Sarawak are considered among the poorest states in Malaysia.

According to senior aviation consultant Mohd Faizal Malik, the excessive profiteering by increasing airfare during peak festive season thus earning operators supernormal profit places a heavy financial burden for passengers from Sabah and Sarawak, and such practice should be curbed by the government.

“The government need to implement regulations to control the pricing mechanism to ensure affordable airfare at all times by setting a ceiling price on airfares especially on essential domestic route such as to Sabah and Sarawak. We hope the regulations can be implemented the soonest in view of the upcoming Harvest Festival celebration in May,” added Faizal.

In a related development, Faizal also urged that the State government through the state-owned subsidiary Sabah Air Aviation Sendirian Berhad (SAASB) start planning on establishing its own airline to ensure a stable and affordable air travel as a mean to stop the exploitation of domestic airline operators.

“The growth of domestic airlines has been fueled by the travel demands of passengers from the Bornean states throughout the years and the previous Sabah state government had given millions in loan to support one of the domestic airlines when it was struggling during the pandemic, yet all of these operators have zero regards to the economic burden placed on its loyal passengers,” said Faizal.

“As such, we will welcome and support the State government’s decision through Sabah Air if it chooses to embark on establishing Sabah’s own airline similar to Sarawak’s government decision as a way to stabilize and ensure affordable air travel to the state,” commented Faizal on the recent statement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim giving approval in principle on the establishment of Sarawak boutique airline.