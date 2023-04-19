Health Ministry: Number of Covid-19 patient admissions increases by 26.2 pct in 15th epidemiological week

KUALA LUMPUR (April 19): The number of Covid-19 patient admissions to the Ministry of Health (MOH) hospitals per 100,000 residents increased by 26.2 per cent in the 15th epidemiological week from April 9 to 15 compared to the previous week.

In a statement today, MOH informed that most patients are high-risk groups such as the elderly and individuals with comorbidities, but the increase does not burden health services and hospitals are still operating as usual.

“From January 1, 2023, to April 15, 2023, the case fatality rate (CFR) of Covid-19 was reported to be 0.3 per cent (compared to the Delta wave with a high CFR of 2.1 per cent).

“A total of 80.7 per cent involved patients aged 60 years and above while 82.6 per cent were among individuals with comorbidities,” read the statement.

It said the death rate among patients who have never been vaccinated is six times higher than those who have received a booster dose.

Based on this year’s data, as of April 17, only 50 per cent (16,327,196) Malaysians have received the first booster jab and 2.5 per cent (819,150 individuals) have received the second booster dose.

“The risk of hospitalisation and the severity of symptoms can be reduced by taking a booster dose.

“…the public, especially high-risk individuals, are advised to get a booster dose due to waning immunity within three to six months of the last dose,” according to the statement.

MOH also reminded Malaysians to take precautionary measures to curb the increase in Covid-19 infection cases during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“Always practice TRIIS (Test, Report, Isolate, Inform, Seek) for individuals with symptoms and if the Covid-19 test is positive, the individual must isolate themselves, stay at home and not receive visitors,” it said, adding that they are also encouraged to wear face masks in congested, narrow and crowded areas to protect high-risk groups such as the elderly, individuals with comorbidities or low immunity, and children from being infected with the Covid-19 virus. – Bernama