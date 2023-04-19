Heavy rain brings cheer to Marudi after weeks of sweltering weather

MIRI (April 19): Heavy rain in Marudi and its surrounding areas today brought much cheer following weeks of sweltering weather.

See Hua Daily News Marudi reporter Law Kie Ngo said there was some rain two days ago but only for an hour.

“This morning, it rained again and it lasted nearly two hours and it was very heavy rain.

“We are indeed very happy that it finally rained heavily, at least it brings down the temperature a bit,” Law said when contacted.

She pointed out the hot and dry spell has caused the water level in the Baram River to be low.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) yesterday issued a Level 1 (yellow) heatwave alert for three areas in Sarawak, namely in Marudi, Sibu, and Betong.

The Level 1 (yellow) is issued for an area which experiences a maximum temperature of between 35 degrees and 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.