Ipsos: Two-thirds of Malaysians think country on right track after GE15, top concern now corruption rather than inflation

KUALA LUMPUR (April 19): Two-thirds of Malaysians polled believe the country is on the right track five months after the 15th general election (GE15), according to a new survey by international market research firm Ipsos.

According to its latest study titled “What Worries Malaysia” released today, Ipsos found that public sentiments towards the country began to shift positively after the election in November last year and reached an all-time high in January 2023.

“As seen in national elections worldwide, public sentiment peaks post-government changes and slips to a new normal.

“After five months with the new government, two third of Malaysians believe the country is on the right track,” said Ipsos Malaysia managing director Arun Meron and Ipsos Public Affairs research manager Iris Ng in the accompanying press release.

The GE15 saw the formation of an unlikely political alliance between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN), with the former’s chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim named prime minister.

The survey also found that inflation is no longer the top concern among Malaysian respondents with just 36 per cent saying it is their top worry, down from the peak in January 2023 at 43 per cent.

“[The first quarter of 2023] has seen the economic landscape readjust to post-Covid and post-election reality. Covid-19 concern has receded while corruption, inflation and unemployment/jobs have taken over as the main worries of Malaysia,” Meron and Ng said in the report.