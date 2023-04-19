Japanese-made vessel collects 700 kg of waste

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 19): A single waste collection vessel operating between the wet market near here and Pulau Gaya has collected some 700 kilogrammes of waste in four days of operation.

The Japanese-made vessel has been used for demonstration since 12 April 2023 and ended on 19 April 2023. The next demonstration will be held by end of May and early June, this year.

The demonstration is planned for implementation in both dry and monsoon seasons this year given the different levels of waste that are brought down from rivers and drains, inflowed from the open sea.

The objective of the demonstration where the two Japanese companies, Kure Daiya Co., Ltd (Kure Daiya) and Nippon Koei Co., Ltd (Nippon Koei), work together with Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) and Marine Research Foundation (MRF), is to examine the suitable type and specification of waste collection vessel in the waters off Kota Kinabalu.

The two companies are also working with the private sector for marine debris collection using the waste collection vessel in Malaysia supported by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) from December 2022 to January 2024.

DBKK Deputy Director General (Operation) Robert Lipon said that the demonstration was to try out the technology at the sea and rivers near here.

“Still a lot needs to be improved … after the demonstration today, the eighth day, we shall discuss the improvements to the ship’s system,” said Robert.

He also said that among the top composition of the waste collected so far were cups, plastic bottles, plastic and diapers.

Also collected were shoes, household plastic such as buckets and hangers, as well as slippers and wood.

MRF conservation officer Britanny Ashley Chang said after June, the vessel will be brought back to Japan where the manufacturer will come up with new designs.

“Hopefully, it can be manufactured in Malaysia to bring down the cost,” she said.

The cost of the vessel used for the demonstration here was about eight million yen which is about RM300,000, she said.

She added that since the vessel moves slowly, fish that accidentally swim into the collection box can easily swim out.