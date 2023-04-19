KPDN S’wak issues 513 compounds amounting RM326,265 this year till Apr 17, seizures worth over RM6.6 mln

KUCHING (April 19): The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) Sarawak has issued 513 compounds amounting to RM326,265 with seizures valued at RM6,616,809.26 from January 1 to April 17 this year.

KPDN Sarawak director Matthew Dominic Barin said that his officers conducted inspections on 35,111 premises during this period which resulted in the compounds, and seizures.

“KPDN Sarawak has mobilised 189 enforcement officers and 99 price monitoring officers at strategic locations throughout the state to monitor the supply and compliance, along with inspections at public markets, wet markets and supermarkets.

“Monitoring is carried out to detect non-compliance or investigate consumer complaints so that any non-compliance by traders can be acted upon in accordance with legislation,” he told a press conference after launching the Hari Raya Puasa 2023 Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) and walkabout at Farley Supermarket at 6th Mile here today.

The Hari Raya Puasa 2023 SHMMP period started on April 15 until April 30, and so far, no case actions were recorded involving non-compliance with price tags and issues with lack of supply, he added.

He said that the Hari Raya Puasa 2023 SHMMP involved 20 types of items which were price-controlled in the state, including chicken and chicken eggs which were enforced since Oct 12 last year under the gazetted Chicken and Chicken Egg Maximum Price Determination.

Matthew said full engagement with government agencies, farmers, wholesalers and retailers have been carried out so that consumers can enjoy reasonable prices and traders are not stressed during festive seasons.

A walkabout was held to monitor the availability of supplies and traders’ compliance with the maximum prices of goods that have been gazetted in the SHMMP Hari Raya Puasa 2023, which is in effect for 16 days.

At the same time, he said consumers can channel any offences or complaints to the ministry via WhatsApp at 019-2794317 or 019-8488000, e-aduan.kpdhep.gov.my complaint portal, Call Centre at 1-800-886-800, email to e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my or via Ez ADU KPDNHEP app.

Meanwhile, Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap lauded the federal and state governments efforts as well as working together to ensure that the public are able to buy essential items at a reasonable and controlled price.

At the same time, he hoped that other supermarkets will follow Farley Supermarket’s lead in reducing their profit margin to let the public enjoy even lower prices.

“There are a lot of items that Farley has put out that you can find that they have reduced a fair bit. Their profit is very low. Thank you for the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) that Farley is performing.

“And I hope that the other supermarkets in Kuching will also follow Farley in reducing, or keeping to the bare minimum of their profit margins regarding their essential items so the general public can benefit from all this,” he said.

He hoped that during the next festive occasion, this programme will be held again so that other celebrants can also enjoy even lower prices.

Present were Sarawak Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) chief enforcement officer Peter Berinus Agang and Farley Supermarket general manager Wilson Moh.