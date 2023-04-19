Lower sales tax on export of scrap iron further – SSMRA

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 19): The Sabah Scrap Metal Recycling Association (SSMRA) urges the state government to consider lowering the sales tax on export of scrap iron further.

While the association is grateful to Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe for reviewing the sales tax of RM200 per metric ton on scrap iron export, SSMRA said the new tax formula will continue to burden them.

“The tax formula was revised during the state cabinet meeting on April 5 into a more flexible 10 per cent sales tax on scrap iron export. However, SSMRA’s immediate feedback on the new tax formula is that the 10 per cent scrap iron export tax will continue to be a big burden to all scrap iron dealers.

“For this reason, SSMRA hopes that Phoong can consider lowering the tax further,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to SSMRA, being an industry that aids the state in recycling scrap metals, the association’s members contribute greatly towards the reduction of waste that is dumped into the state’s municipal landfill.

“We also create job opportunities and regenerate monetary value in the waste material thus helping our state’s economy. In many countries, our industry not only receives the positive attention of the government, but also has many tax reduction measures and incentives,” SSMRA stressed.

It pointed out that the federal government has put in place various measures on restriction of scrap iron export to other countries among which is the 15 per cent export tax enacted on March 19, 2021 which is to protect Malaysia’s steel mills and ensure that they have enough resources to manufacture steel products for our nation.

“SSMRA acknowledges the importance of our local manufacturing industry and fully supports the growth of our local industry but we urge that the state government to be sensitive to all sectors involved when making critical decision as the current outcome of the RM200 export tax would result in scrap iron sold in Sabah to be the cheapest in Malaysia, and the price of steel bar produced in Sabah will be high,” the association stressed.

SSMRA hopes that the state cabinet can consider using the seafood tax of 5 per cent and palm oil tax of 7.5 per cent as a guideline, and lower the scrap iron export sales tax to 5 per cent so that it can lessen the impact on the recycling business and encourage further growth in the recycling industry.

As for the SGA (Sabah Government Approval) permit to be implemented by the Sabah Industrial Development and Research Department (DIDR), SSMRA hopes that the relevant department can discuss and communicate with the association so that the members can understand the purpose and necessity of this permit.

SSMRA once again emphasized that it strongly condemns the irresponsible stealing of cables by criminals, and called on all scrap metal dealers to not to purchase scrap items from unknown origin and to assist the police by reporting suspicious activities.

“We desperately hope that the police can catch the vandals and bring them to justice. The association also reminds its members to strictly check the scrap items before purchasing and register the seller’s personal particulars in case it is needed to assist the police in the investigation.

“The mission of SSMRA is to create a beautiful and environmentally friendly Sabah. SSMRA reject the vandalising and destruction of public properties and will do our best to prevent criminals from taking advantage of it,” it stressed.