Moderate air quality reported across Sarawak

KUCHING (April 19): All areas in Sarawak recorded moderate air pollutant index (API) readings as at 5pm today.

According to the Department of Environment (DoE) website, Samalaju and Kuching had the highest readings in the state at 83 and 70 respectively.

Of the readings, the lowest was recorded in Sibu at 52.

Moderate API readings from 51 to 100 suggest moderate pollution that does not pose any bad effect on health, while 0 to 50 suggests good air condition.

API readings will be categorised as very unhealthy when it reaches between 201 to 300, and hazardous when the reading is more than 300.