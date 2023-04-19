Over 3,000 drugs arrests in Sarawak in 1Q 2023, says Fatimah

KUCHING (April 19): The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) recorded a total of 3,188 arrests involving drug cases in Sarawak throughout the period from Jan 1 until March 31 this year.

In stating the statistics, Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said cases of urine testing positive for drugs accounted for the highest number of arrests at 2,282, followed by possession of drugs and illegal substances with 734 arrests, and supplying of drugs with 172 arrests.

In the same first quarter of the year, the value of items seized from those arrested was estimated at RM7.6 million.

The minister said this in her speech for the ‘Ziarah Sumbangsih Raya 2023’ programme at the Officers Mess of the Sarawak Contingent Police Headquarters at Jalan Badaruddin here yesterday.

Deputy Minister Mohamad Razi Sitam, the ministry’s permanent secretary Noriah Ahmad, Sarawak Commissioner of Police Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri and his deputy Datuk Mancha Ata, were among those present at the event.

Adding on, Fatimah said the state government would continue to enhance its cooperation with PDRM, including in combating crimes relating to drugs in line with the Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) chief leading the Technical Committee for the Enforcement of Drug and Substance Abuse.

“For the purpose of carrying out aggressive enforcement actions against drug abuse and related criminal activities, the Sarawak government has provided a number of allocations to PDRM, for the force to purchase any necessary equipment to effectively facilitate enforcement work,” she said.

Meanwhile in his remarks, Mohd Azman thanked Fatimah and her ministry for donating Hari Raya Aidilfitri cakes and biscuits for PDRM Sarawak personnel on duty during this festive period.

It is informed that the Sumbangsih Raya 2023 programme involves personnel from 11 various enforcement forces and agencies, including those under the purview of PDRM, who are on duty throughout the Aidilfitri celebration.

“This year, a total of 2,400 packs of biscuits and cakes (under Sumbangsih Raya 2023) will be distributed throughout Sarawak.

“Not all of our PDRM men and women are able to enjoy this festive season with their loved ones as the majority of them will be on duty to ensure the country is safe, secure and peaceful,” Mohd Azman added.