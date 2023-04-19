Over 600 athletes from 14 Chinese independent schools to gather in Sibu for sports carnival

SIBU (April 19): More than 600 athletes from 14 Chinese independent secondary schools throughout the state will gather here for the four-day sports carnival to be held at SM Catholic High from April 22 to 25.

SM Catholic High principal Bro Anthony Tay said the triennial event had not been staged since the last edition was held in 2017.

He said the 6th edition of the sports carnival was supposed to be held in 2020 but was called off due to the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic which brought all sports and activities to a halt.

“It has been six years and we are glad that the carnival is able to proceed and we call on the local sport enthusiasts to turn up in full force to watch the event unfolding at the school stadium,” he added.

Organised by SM Catholic High, the sports carnival will feature four sports, namely basketball, badminton, volleyball and table-tennis.

Competitions for all the sports will be held at the school stadium with the exception of volleyball, which will be held at a separate venue behind the stadium.

The champions and first runners-up will represent Sibu for the National Chinese Independent Schools Championship to be held in Kuching late August.

Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng is expected to grace the opening ceremony at SM Catholic High at 8am, while Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang will officiate the closing of the sports carnival at the school stadium at 7.30pm on April 25.