PDRM announces transfer of senior officers

KUALA LUMPUR (April 19): Kedah police chief Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad is leading the list of Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) senior officers involved in a transfer exercise, with his appointment as Administration CP at the Bukit Aman Management Department, effective May 22.

PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin, in a statement today, said Penang deputy police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh would replace Wan Hassan as Kedah police chief with the rank of acting Commissioner of Police (CP).

Kedah deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Roze Shaari will be the new Bukit Aman Management Department deputy director of management (Human Resource Policy Division).

She said Kuala Lumpur Special Branch chief Datuk Abu Samah Mohd Noor would replace Mohd Roze as Kedah deputy police chief with the rank of acting DCP.

“Principal assistant director of Money Laundering Crime Investigation, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) SAC Fazlisyam Abd Majid will be appointed as the new head of the Kuala Lumpur Special Branch,” she said.

In addition, Kelantan deputy police chief Datuk Azman Ayob will be appointed Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department deputy director of operations.

“Bukit Aman CCID deputy director (Cybercrimes and Multimedia Investigation) SAC Victor Sanjos will replace Azman as Kelantan deputy police chief with the rank of acting DCP,” she said.

Meanwhile, the principal assistant director of Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7), Datuk Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali, will be appointed as the Commandant of the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre (Pulapol).

Johor Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (Strategic Planning) deputy chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani will be the new Sarawak Management Department chief with the rank of acting SAC.

All of them are nine of the 18 PDRM senior officers involved in the transfer exercise. – Bernama