Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for April 20-26 period

KUALA LUMPUR (April 19): The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol as well as diesel will remain unchanged for the April 20 to 26 period.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said RON97 remains at RM3.35 per litre, RON95 (RM2.05 per litre) and diesel (RM2.15 per litre).

“To protect consumers from global oil price increase, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price for both products has increased beyond the current ceiling price,” it said.

The ministry said the government would continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people. – Bernama