Petrol station 3D mural in Sibu joins more than 7,000 records listed in MBR

SIBU (April 19): There have been more than 7,000 records of various feats created in the country since the inception of The Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) in 1995, said its senior record consultant Edwin Yeoh.

Met after MBR certificate presentation ceremony for the ‘Biggest 3D Artwork at a Petrol Station’ at Gorgeous Trading Sdn Bhd’s Shell Station at Mile 9, Jalan Oya here last night, he said he foresees more records to be made and broken in time to come.

He added that MBR receives emails and applications on a daily basis for entry into the record book, but has turned down a number of applications due to lack of documented proof.

“Up to now, we have a total of over 7,000 records for the past 28 years and this record (biggest 3D artwork at a petrol station) will be added to this long list of records,” he told The Borneo Post.

The 3D artwork at Gorgeous Trading’s Shell Station measures 4.33 metres in height and 7.07 metres in width.

Sibu Municipal Council chairman, Clarence Ting, representing Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang, was present to witness the event.

Meanwhile, Sri Minyak Group general manager Amelia Tiu explained that the mural, titled ‘U Look’ means ‘there is a road ahead’ in Mandarin.

“The mural aims to promote the local tourism and showcase the beauty of Sarawak’s tropical rainforest, which is full of beautiful scenery and surprises,” she said.

Amelia recalled that mural was officially completed on April 28, 2022 with Tiang and Sibu Rural District chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai witnessing the final brush work.

She added that as part of the artwork’s unveiling, Gorgeous Trading launched a check-in event on Facebook to attract the public to come and take the most creative photo with the mural.

The contest attracted a total of 91 contestants, while thousands more visited the station to check out the artwork.

Apart of MBR certificate presentation ceremony, Gorgeous Trading also distributed 150 sets of ‘bubur lambuk’ yesterday, followed by a breaking of fast event to thank their customers.

Among those present were Sri Minyak Group Bhd executive chairman Datuk William Tiu and wife Datin Siew Kim Geok, Syarikat Sri Minyak Tenaga Sdn Bhd managing director Johnson Tiu, Syarikat Sri Minyak Group human resources manager Pricilla Tiu, and Councillor Joshua Ting.