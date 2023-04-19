Petronas keen to boost collab with Sarawak media fraternity

KUCHING (April 19): Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) Sarawak is looking forward to furthering its collaboration with the media in various programmes.

Petronas Sarawak senior manager Nurazibah M. Rabu said the media fraternity could likewise reach out to the corporation on potential collaborations, as well as to clarify on any matter related to its operations.

“We appreciate your continuous support and never-ending assistance in telling our stories. Thank you for sharing our stories and telling them to the world.

“We are blessed to be able to be here with you this week before celebrating Hari Raya,” she said during a breaking of fast event Tuesday for the media hosted by Petronas.

The gathering, an annual Ramadan event by Petronas, was attended by some 100 media practitioners at a hotel here.