Review of March 2023 Supplementary Election Roll now open

KUALA LUMPUR (April 19): The Supplementary Electoral Roll for March 2023 (DPT BLN3/2023), which has been verified and gazetted, is now open for review for 30 days from today until May 18.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak, in a statement today, said the DPT BLN3/2023 contained 39,604 names of citizens aged 18 and above for the period from March 1 until March 31, 2023.

“It also involved 13,534 registered voters who changed constituencies and 3,229 voters who changed status or category of voters,” he said.

The EC provides five methods for review, namely, via its portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my and the official portals of state election offices at http://ppn.spr.gov.my.

The review can also be done through the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my, MySPR Semak mobile application and the EC hotline at 03-88927218.

“EC urges citizens aged 18 and above in March this year and registered voters who have applied for a change of constituency or status to check their names in the DPT BLN3/2023.

“If they find that their name is not listed in the electoral roll, they can make a claim by filling out form C through the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or go to the respective state election offices,” he said.

Ikmalrudin said registered voters in any constituency who wished to object to the entry of voters who changed to their constituency could fill in form D through the same online app or go to the relevant EC office.

He said forms C and D could also be downloaded from the State Election Offices’ portals and should be submitted to the state election director concerned with the fee during office hours on any working day during the review period of the DPT BLN3/2023. – Bernama