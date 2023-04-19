Sabah has a lot to offer investors – Anifah

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 19): Sabah has a lot to offer foreign investors, from its strategic location to its abundant natural resources and diverse economy, said Invest Sabah Berhad chairman Senator Datuk Seri Panglima Anifah Aman.

The former foreign minister said that he has a great vision for Sabah and how it can position itself as an important factor in Malaysia’s geopolitical importance.

He said that Sabah’s strategic geographic location makes it a gateway to the ASEAN markets adding that the state is easily accessible by air, sea and land, and is positioned at the intersection of the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East.

This strategic location places Sabah in an ideal position to take advantage of trade and investment opportunities in the region, Anifah pointed out.

Sabah, he added, also boasts a stable political environment, with a strong focus on economic development and attracting foreign investment.

The state, he said, is rich in natural resources, including timber, oil and gas, minerals and fertile soil for agriculture and is committed to promoting high industries such as manufacturing, technology and renewable energy.

“However, we need to do more to showcase our state’s potential and attract the right investors. As the investment arm of Sabah, Invest Sabah must strive to be ‘above and beyond’ the investment arms of other states in Malaysia.

“To achieve this, we need to increase our programs and get involved in international programs to establish ‘contact’with potential companies to invest in Sabah. We need to be proactive in reaching out to potential investors and showcasing what Sabah has to offer,” he stressed.

Speaking at the breaking fast program hosted by Invest Sabah Berhad on Tuesday, Anifah said Invest Sabah Berhad plays a crucial role in promoting Sabah to foreign companies and attracting them to invest.

He said Invest Sabah Berhad welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with all ministries at state and federal level including Wisma Putra, Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on promoting Sabah to foreign investors.

Anifah who is also Special Advisor on International Relations and Foreign Investment to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, said that the partnership will enable the state to leverage on the extensive network and resources to attract more foreign investment to Sabah.

Sabah’s manufacturing sector is rapidly growing, with a focus on high value-added industries such as aerospace, medical devices and renewable energy. With the state’s focus on developing the manufacturing industry, investors can participate in this growing sector, he opined.

“Sabah’s oil and gas sector is also a key driver of the state’s economy. The vast reserves of oil and gas, has attracted major players in the industry, providing opportunities for investors to participate in this lucrative sector.

“Promoting Sabah’s cultural and natural attractions, Sabah can contribute to Malaysia’s soft power and promote greater understanding and cooperation between Malaysia and other nations. This is where Invest Sabah will take the lead.

“I would like to emphasize at the immense potential that Sabah holds as a destination for investment. The strategic location, stable political environment, abundant natural resources, and diverse economy make it an ideal choice for foreign investors,” he said.

Also in attendance were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam, Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk James Ratib, Invest Sabah CEO Datuk Madiyem Layapan, investors and foreign diplomats.

During the event, Anifah presented Raya donations to the students of the Madrasah Tahfiz Al Quran Nahdatul Ilmiah Taman Sempelang and Pusat Tahfiz Ash-Shabab Al-Mardiyah, Tuaran.