Sabah rubber smallholders receive Raya assistance

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 19): The Sabah Rubber Industry Board (LIGS) distributed Aidilfitri Special Financial Assistance (BKKA) to 86,617 rubber smallholders in the state starting April 17.

LIGS chairman Datuk Edward Linggu said the RM200 assistance per person would be enjoyed by all rubber smallholders in Sabah in addition to the RM800 Monsoon Season Aid (BMT) earlier this year.

“We hope that this assistance, totalling RM17.3 million, will be able to ease the financial burden of rubber smallholders, especially to celebrate Aidilfitri this year,” he said.

Linggu stressed that the government is always concerned about the welfare of the rubber smallholders in this state. In 2023, LIGS has distributed RM1000 BKKA and BMT to each eligible smallholder.

Edward further expressed the hope that smallholders would continue tapping and increasing productivity after attending the Lambuk Porridge Programme organised by the Islamic welfare body of Sabah Veterinary Services Department.

The ceremony was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan who is also the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry. Also present was Sabah Veterinary Director Dr Hajah Normah Yusop.

At the beginning of this year, LIGS distributed RM800 BMT to 86,617 smallholders in Sabah involving a total of RM69.3 million.

“The total amount of assistance that has been distributed to smallholders in Sabah this year amount to RM86.6 million,” he said.

According to Linggu, LIGS is always sensitive and takes an effective approach to help and improve the living standards of smallholders in Sabah.

He said LIGS is also always sensitive and concerned about the issues faced by smallholders and always tries to explore various significant approaches to advance the rubber smallholder community in Sabah.