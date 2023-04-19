Sarawak announces additional public holiday for Hari Raya

KUCHING (April 19): Sarawak will also have additional public holiday in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, said State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

He said this was agreed after receiving advice from the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He explained this was done in accordance with Section 5 of the Public Holidays Ordinance.

“If the first day of Syawal falls on Friday, April 21, then Sarawak will set Monday, April 24 as additional public holiday.

“If the first day of Syawal is on Saturday, April 22, the Sarawak government has determined that Friday, April 21, is a public holiday,” he said.

He also explained that if the second day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri is on April 23 which is a Sunday, then April 24 which is a Monday is automatically a replacement holiday.

The state secretary’s announcement came a day after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the additional public holiday in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri to allow the public to make travel plans and to prepare for the festivities.

Anwar had said that for Sabah and Sarawak, state governments can declare the date for public holiday accordingly.

This is because the additional public holiday announced by Anwar is based on Section 8 of the Holidays Act 1951 for Peninsular Malaysia and also Labuan.

The Sabah government has declared April 21 as an additional public holiday.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said yesterday this is in accordance with the Sabah Public Holiday Ordinance.