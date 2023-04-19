Shortcut to Unicentral, Uni-Garden areas closed due to upgrading works at Heart Centre roundabout

KUCHING (April 19): Road upgrading works are currently underway at the Sarawak Heart Centre Roundabout along the Kuching – Samarahan Expressway, said the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak.

In a notice, JKR Sarawak said due to the upgrading works, JKR Samarahan Division, through the appointed contractor, has closed an existing lane used as a shortcut for those going to and from Unicentral, Uni-Garden, and the surrounding areas.

“The lane will be closed starting on April 19 at 12 midnight.

“Road users are asked to be careful when driving during the construction works period and to comply with all traffic management for the safety of all road users until the end of the construction works.

“JKR Samarahan Division will inform from time to time if there are any changes to the date, time, or area involved with these works. Road users are also advised to plan their journey in the affected areas,” said the notice.

JKR Sarawak added it regrets any inconvenience caused.

Those with complaints or further enquiries related to the traffic flow can contact the JKR Samarahan Division office on 082-671076 during office hours.

The Sarawak Heart Centre Roundabout is one of five roundabouts along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway being converted into traffic light intersections as part of efforts to mitigate traffic jams occurring along the stretch.

Currently, three of the roundabouts have already been converted into traffic light intersections, namely Intan in Samarahan Division, as well as Tabuan Tranquility and Setia Raja in Kuching Division.